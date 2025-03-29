King Charles sends ‘deepest possible sympathy’ to Myanmar after earthquake

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III sent his “deepest possible sympathy” to the victims of Myanmar’s powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,600 people.

The powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on March 28, destroying buildings, a bridge and a dam. The military government said Saturday that 1,644 people have been killed, with thousands of others injured and dozens missing.

In his first statement since he was briefly hospitalized earlier this week, Charles, 76, and his wife Queen Camilla expressed concern and sadness for the victims of the tragedy.

“To the people of Myanmar, my wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship,” the statement began.

“I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit,” he continued.

“At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their previous livelihoods,” Charles concluded his statement, before signing it, “Charles R.”

A message of condolence from His Majesty The King to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake. pic.twitter.com/0Lfx9iBmMX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2025

Charles was briefly hospitalized for observation on March 27 after experiencing “temporary side effects’’ related to a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled,’’ the palace said. “His majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.’’

The king’s health has been closely watched ever since early last year when he announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

He stepped away from public duties for about three months but continued fulfilling state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis has heaped pressure on the British monarchy, which is still evolving after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

His illness came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer. Kate, the wife of Prince William, took more than six months off before returning to public duties in late September.

Pope Francis also offered prayers to the victims of the powerful earthquake in Southeast Asia on March 28, the sixth day of his convalescence in the Vatican after a five-week hospitalization for life-threatening double pneumonia.

“The Pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand,’’ the Vatican said.

The earthquake struck midday Friday, followed by several aftershocks, including one that measured 6.4. In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, leaving 10 people dead.

Several countries including Malaysia, Russia and China have dispatched rescue and relief teams.

— With files from The Associated Press