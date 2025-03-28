Menu

Politics

Alberta putting $17 million toward planning urgent care centres

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2025 7:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta family advocates for 24/7 care facility after 4-year-old dies from asthma attack'
Alberta family advocates for 24/7 care facility after 4-year-old dies from asthma attack
Watch from January 6, 2025: A heartbroken Cochrane family is sharing their pain in hopes the loss of their little girl will be a catalyst for change. The 4-year-old was rushed to urgent care in Cochrane, only to find it closed. As Elissa Carpenter reports, her family wonders what might have happened if it was open 24/7 – Jan 6, 2025
The Alberta government says it will spend $17 million to plan nine new urgent care centres across the province.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the centres will be smaller than hospitals and designed to treat people with urgent but non-life-threatening medical needs, such as broken bones.

The only urgent care centre in Edmonton, seen here on Friday, March 28, 2025, was closed because of broken pipes. View image in full screen
The only urgent care centre in Edmonton, seen here on Friday, March 28, 2025, was closed because of broken pipes. Global Edmonton

Alberta has six urgent care centres in operation and LaGrange says the new facilities would help reduce emergency room wait times in hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the funding is earmarked for cities across the province, including Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Airdrie and Lethbridge.

LaGrange says the locations were chosen based on demand in hospitals and expected population growth.

She says each centre will be publicly funded and operated by Alberta Health Services except for the one in Airdrie, which is to be run by a private contractor.

“I hope we can see the facility doors open as quickly as possible,” LaGrange said.

“It all depends on how quickly the planning can get done.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

