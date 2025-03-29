Menu

Canada

Maritimes can expect big relief at the pump next week, but how long will it last?

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 29, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
WATCH: Maritimers can expect relief at the pump starting next week as the consumer carbon tax is scheduled to be removed on April 1. But as Mitchell Bailey reports, one energy analyst isn’t convinced prices will stay that way for long.
Maritimers can expect relief at the pump starting next week, as the consumer carbon price is scheduled to be removed on April 1.

This will result in double-digit reductions in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“It’ll make a big difference on me. Being a health-care provider working in the community, I have to drive a lot in the community,” said Jaideep Singh, who was filling up his vehicle on Friday.

“It’ll make a big difference on my budget as well.’

April 1 is also when Nova Scotia will see its harmonized sales tax cut by one per cent.

Impact of scrapped carbon tax on gas prices

But gas price analyst Dan McTeague is warning drivers that the discount may be short-lived.

“The second carbon tax, the clean fuel standard, which is not being touched, is about eight cents a litre. And that’s nine cents for diesel, seven cents for gasoline,” said McTeague, who is president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“You don’t see that, and yet you’re paying for it, and that’s not going to be suspended.”

He adds that an industrial carbon price will stay in place for refiners, and he expects that to be passed along to consumers in the long run.

“You’re going to get that pause for five to 10 weeks,” he said.

“After that, you are going to pay for it and you’re going pay very high prices.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

