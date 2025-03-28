Winnipeg woman charged in crash that killed 75-year-old pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with an October 2024 crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian, police say.

The initial incident happened on the morning of Oct. 3, 2024, when a vehicle hit the man near Corydon Avenue and Lilac Street. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he died just over a week later.

The accused, 44, remained at the scene of the crash and spoke with officers, police said. She was arrested and charged Thursday and has been released on an appearance notice.