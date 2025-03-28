Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged in crash that killed 75-year-old pedestrian

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 2:10 pm
1 min read
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with an October 2024 crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian, police say.

The initial incident happened on the morning of Oct. 3, 2024, when a vehicle hit the man near Corydon Avenue and Lilac Street. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, where he died just over a week later.

The accused, 44, remained at the scene of the crash and spoke with officers, police said. She was arrested and charged Thursday and has been released on an appearance notice.

