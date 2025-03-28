Menu

Sports

Kraken cruise to 6-1 win over Oilers

By Allyson Ballard The Associated Press
Posted March 28, 2025 2:34 am
2 min read
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) shoots the puck past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Seattle. View image in full screen
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) shoots the puck past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Seattle. AP Photo/Maddy Grassy
Jaden Schwartz scored twice, linemates Jani Nyman and Matty Beniers scored 16 seconds apart and Joey Daccord made 36 saves to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Thursday night and snap a three-game skid.

“I thought the first period was okay, it wasn’t our best,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game.

“Playing back-to-back against a team that was a little fresher; they’re going to have more jump, more legs. We survived the first period, I think it was okay. But in the second period, it starts in the first shift. Turned the puck over a couple times, we’re forced to take a penalty and then they score on that, and then we’re just reeling after that.”

Andre Burakovsky and Jared McCann also had goals for the Kraken, who scored five times in the second period.

Zach Hyman had Edmonton’s only goal. Calvin Pickard, who played 11:07 the previous night in relief of Stuart Skinner, made 24 saves. Olivier Rodrigue took over in the third period and stopped seven shots.

Edmonton stars Connor McDavid (lower-body injury) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) sat out for the third straight game.

Both teams used the coach’s challenge. Jeff Skinner seemed to open the scoring late in the first, but the Kraken successfully challenged for a missed stoppage with 52 seconds to go. Connor Brown high-sticked the puck just before the shot.

Jordan Eberle’s goal was overturned after a successful offside challenge by the Oilers with 8:09 remaining in the second period.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle scored six goals in a game for the third time in March.

Oilers: Dropped both games of their back-to-back in which their only goals came in the third periods of each game.

Key moment

With 9:10 remaining in the second, Nyman tipped in a shot for his third goal in his first eight NHL games. Just 16 seconds later, Beniers beat Pickard with a shot off a lateral pass.

Key stat

Seattle has scored four power-play goals in their last three games.

Up next

The Oilers return home to play the Flames on Saturday, and the Kraken stay in Seattle for the first of two consecutive home games against the Stars.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

