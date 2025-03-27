Menu

Canada

City of Lethbridge seeks community input on Public Art Master Plan

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
City of Lethbridge seeks community input on Public Art Master Plan
WATCH: The City of Lethbridge is inviting residents to help shape public art in the community by participating in the creation of a refreshed and enhanced master plan. As Jordan Prentice tells us, the new plan aims to elevate community voices and enhance public spaces throughout the city.
The City of Lethbridge is seeking community engagement for an update on its Public Art Master Plan, aiming to activate public spaces, inspire connection and support local artists.

The Public Art Master Plan was first passed in 2012, but public art has been a part of Lethbridge’s identity since the 1980s. Its collection now consists of 70 installations throughout the city, featuring murals, vinyl wraps, sculptures and more.

Community engagement begins next month with four Public Art Labs. All community members are welcome and no prior experience in art or city planning is required.

Details on engagement can be found on the Get Involved Lethbridge website.

A draft report of the updated Public Art Master Plan is set to be presented to city council in early 2026.

