City of Lethbridge seeks community input on Public Art Master Plan

The City of Lethbridge is seeking community engagement for an update on its Public Art Master Plan, aiming to activate public spaces, inspire connection and support local artists.

The Public Art Master Plan was first passed in 2012, but public art has been a part of Lethbridge’s identity since the 1980s. Its collection now consists of 70 installations throughout the city, featuring murals, vinyl wraps, sculptures and more.

Community engagement begins next month with four Public Art Labs. All community members are welcome and no prior experience in art or city planning is required.

Details on engagement can be found on the Get Involved Lethbridge website.

A draft report of the updated Public Art Master Plan is set to be presented to city council in early 2026.