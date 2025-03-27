Lethbridge Hurricanes prepare for WHL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are entering the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs with high hopes following a 42-win season.

The team is led by veteran talent, such as Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Noah Chadwick, who captains the Hurricanes and mid-season acquisition Brayden Yager, a prospect in the Pittsburgh Penguins system. It was all assembled by a general manager with IIHF experience, Peter Anholt, and a former NHL coach, Bill Peters.

“We like our group, we liked our core guys coming in,” said assistant coach Ryan Aasman.

“We felt like they deserved to be added to. We brought in some good people, I think that’s the biggest thing, the guys we brought in are great people with a lot of character and have won too, so that helps our dressing room.

"Now, it's just about taking care of our business. Let's have a good weekend and build from there."

The Hurricanes, who finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with 89 points, will take on the fifth-place Brandon Wheat Kings in the first round.

The Hurricanes have home ice advantage, playing at least the first two games at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

“I think we’re all pumped, it’s the best time of the year. We all had a really good week of practices. some rest and some bonding and we’re all dialed in and ready to go,” said Jordan Gustafson, a forward who won the Ed Chynoweth Cup as champions of the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2022/23 season.

The team knows there is additional pressure on them this year because of the blockbuster trades, but Aasman says his players are not pushovers.

“I like the style that we have, a little bit of offence, we’ve got some skill and IQ, but we still have that hard-to-play against identity.”

This pressure is not a concern for Chadwick, who says he wants to win — but it’ll be important to accept the results no matter what the outcome may be.

“Obviously the goal is to win, but as long as we give it all every night and put everything on the line and we’re able to put our heads on our pillows at the end of the night and the end of the season, win or lose, I think being content with that, that’s the goal.”

Gustafson says the support of Lethbridge and the fans in the arena are vital to the success on the ice.

“I’m from a smaller town and I’m used to that community and I’m really loving it here, so, we’re excited to get the fans going and I think the fans are excited too.”

Puck drops on March 28 for game one of the opening series.