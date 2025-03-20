Menu

Sports

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward donates $25 per point to Canadian CMV Foundation

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted March 20, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Lethbridge Hurricanes’ Shane Smith to donate $25 per point to Canadian CMV Foundation
Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Shane Smith is using his hockey skills to make a difference beyond the rink. Nakoda Thunderchief has the story.
Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Shane Smith is using his hockey skills to make a difference beyond the rink.

This season, he has pledged to donate $25 for every point he scores to the Canadian CMV Foundation, a cause that is deeply personal to him.

Smith’s niece, Maia, was diagnosed with cytomegalovirus (CMV) at birth, and he hopes his donation will raise both funds and awareness about the virus that many people have never heard of.

CMV is a common virus that can have severe effects on newborns, yet it remains largely unknown to the public. Smith wants to change that by using his platform as a junior hockey player to spark conversations and support families affected by CMV.

“My niece, my family is always in my thoughts when I’m on the ice, and it just kind of gives you that little initiative for sure, a little extra motivation on the ice,” said Smith.

As the Hurricanes push toward the playoffs, Smith’s contributions on the ice will not only help his team but also make an impact off the ice. With every goal and assist, he is turning his passion for hockey into a force for good, ensuring more families have access to the resources and awareness they need to navigate CMV.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

