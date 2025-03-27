B.C. couple steals bait car, goes through McDonald’s drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

A bait car joyride for one couple recently ended in arrest and police have released the video.

IMPACT, B.C.’s Auto Crime Police Department, said a young couple stole a bait car in Abbotsford and their first thought was to hit the drive-thru.

“F*** we look good in this one baby!” the young woman says before they high-five each other.

The duo then hit the McDonald’s drive-thru where they order two Junior McChickens and three McDoubles.

“This is gangster,” the woman says.

She then decides to listen to the radio and that’s when the car is disabled remotely by police monitoring the theft.

The man driving the car appears to say deadpan that they are in a bait car and then police can be heard arriving and yelling for them to put their hands up.

Before getting out of the car, however, the woman wants one last kiss and the duo lean over and kiss each other before finally getting out.

According to IMPACT, a car is broken into in B.C. every 12 minutes and stolen every 63 minutes.

They recommend making sure people lock their vehicles, remove or hide all valuables and belongings, ensure the keys are not left in it, park in a well-lit area, use an immobilizer if possible and remove any garage door openers.