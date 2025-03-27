Man convicted in botched fatal B.C. kidnapping now unlawfully at large

Send this page to someone via email

A man convicted in a fatal botched kidnapping case remains unlawfully at large on Thursday.

Tian Yi Eddie Zhang, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 in connection with a botched kidnapping that led to the death of an international student.

He failed to report to his parole officer in New Westminster and a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 24.

2:12 A family’s anger after sentencing in a deadly kidnapping

On Sept. 29, 2015, a body was found in a car in an area near Wellington Drive in North Vancouver. Police were responding to reports of an alleged kidnapping and eventually found the victim deceased.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators at the time believed it was a targeted attack, and a source told Global News it was a kidnapping that went awry.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim, identified as Peng Sun — a Chinese national studying in Canada — was being held for a $200,000 ransom, but when the money was procured, it allegedly wasn’t enough. The source says he then tried to escape but was killed in the process.

Zhang was charged with first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and indignity to a body. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion.

Zhang spent several years behind bars before being granted parole in November 2023.

He is described as six feet tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers.