Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted in botched fatal B.C. kidnapping now unlawfully at large

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. convicted killer Tian Zhang at large'
B.C. convicted killer Tian Zhang at large
32-year-old Tian Zhang pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 in connection with a botched kidnapping that lead to the death of an international student. He spent several years behind bars before being granted parole in November 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man convicted in a fatal botched kidnapping case remains unlawfully at large on Thursday.

Tian Yi Eddie Zhang, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 in connection with a botched kidnapping that led to the death of an international student.

He failed to report to his parole officer in New Westminster and a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 24.

Click to play video: 'A family’s anger after sentencing in a deadly kidnapping'
A family’s anger after sentencing in a deadly kidnapping

On Sept. 29, 2015, a body was found in a car in an area near Wellington Drive in North Vancouver. Police were responding to reports of an alleged kidnapping and eventually found the victim deceased.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators at the time believed it was a targeted attack, and a source told Global News it was a kidnapping that went awry.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim, identified as Peng Sun — a Chinese national studying in Canada — was being held for a $200,000 ransom, but when the money was procured, it allegedly wasn’t enough. The source says he then tried to escape but was killed in the process.

Trending Now

Zhang was charged with first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and indignity to a body. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion.

Zhang spent several years behind bars before being granted parole in November 2023.

He is described as six feet tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Tian Zhang is unlawfully at large.
Tian Zhang is unlawfully at large. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices