Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Eleven suspects from Quebec charged in alleged Toronto-area auto theft ring: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 4:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Auto theft in Canada on the decline after feds’ nationwide crackdown on crime'
Auto theft in Canada on the decline after feds’ nationwide crackdown on crime
RELATED: After reaching historic heights, auto theft in Canada saw a steady decline in 2024, according to the latest figures. This follows the federal government's nationwide crackdown on crime last year. Brayden Jagger Haines reports. – Feb 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say nearly a dozen people from Quebec have been charged as part of an investigation into organized auto thefts east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say the investigation began in January after numerous car thefts throughout the area.

They say 11 suspects between the ages of 17 and 31 were arrested without incident earlier this month after search warrants were executed at two Toronto residences.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the suspects travelled to Durham Region, where they allegedly stole cars and brought them back to Quebec.

All suspects have been held for bail hearings, and eight of them were charged with failure to comply with previous release orders.

Trending Now

Investigators say 20 vehicles have been recovered so far and 18 are outstanding, while four other suspects remain at large.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices