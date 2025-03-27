Eleven suspects from Quebec charged in alleged Toronto-area auto theft ring: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say nearly a dozen people from Quebec have been charged as part of an investigation into organized auto thefts east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say the investigation began in January after numerous car thefts throughout the area.

They say 11 suspects between the ages of 17 and 31 were arrested without incident earlier this month after search warrants were executed at two Toronto residences.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the suspects travelled to Durham Region, where they allegedly stole cars and brought them back to Quebec.

All suspects have been held for bail hearings, and eight of them were charged with failure to comply with previous release orders.

Investigators say 20 vehicles have been recovered so far and 18 are outstanding, while four other suspects remain at large.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.