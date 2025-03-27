Menu

Economy

As price of gold climbs, B.C. sees opportunity

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Price of gold hits record high, providing opportunity for B.C. mining industry'
Price of gold hits record high, providing opportunity for B.C. mining industry
The global uncertainty brought on by U.S. tariffs has resulted in a significant increase in the price of gold. It's hit a record high, and as Catherine Urquhart reports, experts say that could provide a boost to the B.C. economy.
At Border Gold in Surrey, Robert Levy is keeping a close watch on his bars and coins.

He’s also monitoring the price of gold, which has been hitting all-time highs of US$3,100 an ounce.

“It’s exciting to see it price higher and higher each day, reflective of what’s happening in the marketplace,” Levy said.

Also excited about the precious metal’s recent surge are those in the mining industry.

“It creates a fair bit of opportunity for us here in British Columbia,” said Tim McEwan, a senior vice-president a the Mining Association of B.C.

“We have five precious metal mines that are in or about to enter regulatory process that are on the books, alongside 17 critical mineral mines.”

The B.C. Government recently promised to expedite four mining projects.

“They’re being held up in some kind of administrative or regulatory or government process,” Premier David Eby said.

“Where we can expedite that, get those shovels in the ground. And with particular attention to more rural and remote communities.”

Many believe the price of gold may go even higher.

“Amidst all the uncertainty south of the border, with the Trump administration, it could continue to go up for sure,” McEwan said.

Levy agrees.

“U.S, investment banks like Goldman Sachs (are) saying maybe US$3,300 by year-end, but what’s happening now is everybody is raising their forecasts because we’ve already had such a strong performance to the year.”

B.C.’s mining industry contributes about $18-billion annually in economic activity.

