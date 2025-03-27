Nova Scotia judge given reprimand, agrees to treatment after review of complaints

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia provincial court judge has been sanctioned over his conduct on the bench, with a review committee finding undiagnosed mental health issues were a factor in his behaviour.

The investigation of Judge Alain Bégin involved three cases, including one where he referred to a defendant during a sexual assault trial as a “sexual deviant” and later attempted to argue his remark had been off the record.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was alleged to have shown bias in two other cases, once against sexual assault victims and another time against Indigenous offenders.

A statement from the Nova Scotia judiciary says Bégin agreed to the resolution of the complaints, which stemmed from cases he heard between 2021 and 2024 as a judge in Truro, N.S.

The report made public today brings the disciplinary process to an end, though one of the three committee members thought Bégin’s actions warranted a full hearing before the Nova Scotia Judicial Council.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the agreement, Bégin has agreed to apologize, to take part in professional development activities and to continue to receive treatment for a mental health disorder, which the report notes was undiagnosed at the time of his ethical breaches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.