Premier Susan Holt says U.S. auto tariffs will affect New Brunswick businesses

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says the new 25 per cent U.S. tariff hitting Ontario’s auto industry will have a spillover effect for businesses in the province.

During her weekly update on tariffs today, Holt quoted New Brunswick-based research consultant David Campbell who has said that “when Ontario sneezes, New Brunswick catches a cold.”

She says Ontario is New Brunswick’s second largest provincial trading partner and she worries that businesses in the province that supply the auto sector will see a drop in sales.

Holt says New Brunswick businesses that sell goods and services to Ontario will be eligible for her government’s relief programs.

The premier says she is also in discussions with the federal government on the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian seafood products that was imposed by China last week.

Holt says in addition to the announced federal income relief for fishers and farmers, her government is offering help to the seafood sector through a grant program for small and large businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.