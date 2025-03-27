Menu

Canada

Premier Susan Holt says U.S. auto tariffs will affect New Brunswick businesses

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Holt warns prolonged U.S. tariffs could lead to 11,000 job losses in New Brunswick'
Holt warns prolonged U.S. tariffs could lead to 11,000 job losses in New Brunswick
At press conference on Thursday, Premier Susan Holt addressed the escalating concern over the impact of U.S. tariffs on New Brunswick’s economy, revealing that job loss estimates have been revised from 4,000-6,000 to 10,000-11,000. Holt explained that the prolonged tariff period could lead to permanent job losses, particularly as businesses may move operations elsewhere. With the implementation of Chinese tariffs expected to intensify, Holt urged the federal government to ensure continuous support for affected industries and workers, stressing the need for coordinated efforts at both provincial and federal levels to mitigate the economic fallout – Mar 20, 2025
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt says the new 25 per cent U.S. tariff hitting Ontario’s auto industry will have a spillover effect for businesses in the province.

During her weekly update on tariffs today, Holt quoted New Brunswick-based research consultant David Campbell who has said that “when Ontario sneezes, New Brunswick catches a cold.”

She says Ontario is New Brunswick’s second largest provincial trading partner and she worries that businesses in the province that supply the auto sector will see a drop in sales.

Holt says New Brunswick businesses that sell goods and services to Ontario will be eligible for her government’s relief programs.

The premier says she is also in discussions with the federal government on the 25 per cent tariff on Canadian seafood products that was imposed by China last week.

Holt says in addition to the announced federal income relief for fishers and farmers, her government is offering help to the seafood sector through a grant program for small and large businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

