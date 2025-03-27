Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Manitoba prepares for heavy snowfall, potentially biggest storm of the year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '24/7 snow clearing in Manitoba?'
24/7 snow clearing in Manitoba?
RELATED: Staffing shortages are one of the main road blocks for the province when it comes to 24-hour snow clearing – Jan 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

We’re officially into spring and April is only days away, but Manitobans are bracing for what could be the biggest winter storm of the year.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s David Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Jim Toth Show that snowfall over the next 24 hours could be greater than what we’ve seen all winter.

“The total snow [will be] 15, maybe 25 centimetres,” he said, “but a good chunk of that could happen on the Thursday, over midnight tomorrow morning, and maybe some lingering snow tomorrow.”
Story continues below advertisement

Phillips said while the snow will cause short-term problems, it’s actually quite needed in the long run, with potential droughts this summer.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The snow in spring is always more moist,” he said. “It’s not the dry snow of January or February, and it’s got more moisture associated with it — and when you look at the drought situation, that’s very critical right now.”

Although initial forecasts suggested Winnipeg would largely be spared a significant dump of snow, the city is now under a snowfall warning, with 15-25 centimetres likely in the cards. The city has plans in place to dig residents out if Winnipeg gets hit hard.

Trending Now

In a statement Thursday, the City of Winnipeg said its crews are standing by and ready to respond to the snowfall if needed.

Workers are monitoring conditions and are ready to apply sand and/or salt to roads, with any additional snow clearing decisions depending on the amount of snow that falls.

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Calls to change snow-clearing policy on city sidewalks'
Calls to change snow-clearing policy on city sidewalks
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices