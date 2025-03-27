Manitoba prepares for heavy snowfall, potentially biggest storm of the year

Send this page to someone via email

We’re officially into spring and April is only days away, but Manitobans are bracing for what could be the biggest winter storm of the year.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s David Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Jim Toth Show that snowfall over the next 24 hours could be greater than what we’ve seen all winter.

“The total snow [will be] 15, maybe 25 centimetres,” he said, “but a good chunk of that could happen on the Thursday, over midnight tomorrow morning, and maybe some lingering snow tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips said while the snow will cause short-term problems, it’s actually quite needed in the long run, with potential droughts this summer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The snow in spring is always more moist,” he said. “It’s not the dry snow of January or February, and it’s got more moisture associated with it — and when you look at the drought situation, that’s very critical right now.”

Although initial forecasts suggested Winnipeg would largely be spared a significant dump of snow, the city is now under a snowfall warning, with 15-25 centimetres likely in the cards. The city has plans in place to dig residents out if Winnipeg gets hit hard.

In a statement Thursday, the City of Winnipeg said its crews are standing by and ready to respond to the snowfall if needed.

Workers are monitoring conditions and are ready to apply sand and/or salt to roads, with any additional snow clearing decisions depending on the amount of snow that falls.

There are currently no winter parking bans in effect in Winnipeg.