Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Stir stick to detect if your drink is spiked developed by UBC researchers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 4:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UVic warns of spiked drinks at off-campus events'
UVic warns of spiked drinks at off-campus events
The University of Victoria is issuing a safety message after receiving concerns from students who believed they had their drinks spiked while attending off-campus events. Troy Charles speaks with a former student who says she has first-hand experience. – Sep 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a tool to help people determine if their drinks have been spiked.

Spikeless, which looks like an ordinary stir stick, is capable of detecting common drink spiking drugs like GHB and ketamine within 30 seconds, potentially preventing assaults.

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and ketamine are tasteless and odourless, so detecting them is nearly impossible.

“Anywhere there’s a bar — clubs, parties, festivals — there’s a risk,” said Samin Yousefi, a UBC master’s student in chemical and biological engineering and the device’s co-inventor.

“People have tried cups, coasters, straws, even nail polish to detect these drugs. Our device is more discreet than existing alternatives and doesn’t contaminate the drink.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Spikeless has a chemical-coated bioplastic tip that changes colour when it detects drugs in any drink — alcoholic or non-alcoholic. It is a single-use tool but can be used anywhere.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo RCMP speak about spiked drink reports'
Nanaimo RCMP speak about spiked drink reports
Trending Now

The UBC researchers hope that Spikeless will become available at venues rather than the onus being placed on individuals to provide the tool.

“Prevention has often focused on individuals, but research and long-standing community health practices show us that these approaches don’t work,” Sasha Santos, a subject matter expert with more than 20 years’ background in public health, education and violence prevention who advised the team, said in a statement.

Spikeless was conceptualized in 2011 by Dr. Johan Foster, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering, and his brother, Andrew. Over the last three years, Foster, Yousefi and their collaborators have developed the prototype at UBC and are now preparing for real-world testing while launching a startup to scale production.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices