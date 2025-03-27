Menu

Stuart Skinner injury prompts Oilers to recall Olivier Rodrigue on emergency basis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner left Wednesday night's game after getting hit in the head by a knee.
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, the NHL team announced Thursday.

The move comes after starting goaltender Stuart Skinner sustained an injury in the third period of Edmonton’s 4-3 loss to visiting Dallas on Wednesday.

Skinner collided with Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen and laid on the ice before skating to the dressing room unassisted.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that Skinner would not travel with the team for its upcoming road trip, which was set to begin Thursday night in Seattle.

Skinner’s injury comes with the Oilers already missing superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with lower-body injuries.

Rodrigue, who will back up Calvin Pickard in goal, has an 18-15-7 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 40 games with the Bakersfield Condors this season.

Seattle Kraken's Jacob Melanson (63) picks up the rebound from Edmonton Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue (35) during third period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton on Saturday September 28, 2024. View image in full screen
Seattle Kraken’s Jacob Melanson (63) picks up the rebound from Edmonton Oilers goalie Olivier Rodrigue (35) during third period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton on Saturday September 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Oilers lent forward Derek Ryan to Bakersfield in a corresponding move.

Edmonton (41-25-5) entered the game in third place in the Pacific Division.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

