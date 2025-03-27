Blue Jays have aggressive home opener lineup

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have put out an aggressive but unorthodox lineup for their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Shortstop Bo Bichette, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and left-fielder Anthony Santander will be the first three up in Toronto’s batting order in the matinee.

Andres Gimenez will bat cleanup, an unusual spot for the defensively oriented second baseman.

The move was partly necessary as outfielder Daulton Varsho was placed on the 10-day injured list hours before the opening pitch.

Varsho’s move to the IL is retroactive to Monday, as he recovers from right shoulder surgery.

It was part of a flurry of roster moves the Blue Jays made before opening day began around Major League Baseball.

Rookie right-fielder Alan Roden was selected to Toronto’s major league roster and will make his first-ever MLB start, batting ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Barnes and outfielder Myles Straw were also named to the opening day roster.

Right-handed pitchers Tommy Nance, Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., and Nick Robertson were all designated for assignment.

Righty Ryan Burr was placed on the 15-day IL, also retroactive to Monday, with right shoulder inflammation.

Erik Swanson, also a right-handed pitcher, was also put on the 15-day IL retroactive to Monday with right median nerve entrapment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.