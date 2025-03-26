Alberta Premier Smith rejects criticism U.S. meetings amount to treason

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is channeling Winston Churchill to categorically reject accusations she is turning her back on Canada by meeting and talking to U.S. officials and influencers who wish her country harm.

It comes as Smith prepares to fly to Florida this week to join an event with an American podcaster who has mocked Canada as a “silly country” and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

View image in full screen Left: US Right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during the CPAC Argentina 2024. Right: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images and Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press

Smith, in a speech to the house, says it is now apparently, in her words, “treason” to talk to American media personalities whom we disagree with.

Story continues below advertisement

And she says she is being unjustly criticized for heading south to try to change the hearts and minds of American officials in order to avoid a cross-border tariff-trade war.

1:53 Poilievre says Alberta premier ‘free’ to make interventions in Trump’s trade war

Smith invoked a quote from Churchill, the famous British wartime leader, who said fear is a reaction, but courage is a decision, and says her government is acting with courage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith has also been criticized for asking Americans to influence the federal election by earlier stating she had asked U.S. officials to hold off on tariffs in order to benefit her preferred party in the campaign, the Conservatives.