Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Smith rejects criticism U.S. meetings amount to treason

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s premier defends co-headlining Florida event with Ben Shapiro'
Alberta’s premier defends co-headlining Florida event with Ben Shapiro
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is returning to Florida to co-headline a fundraiser with a controversial podcast host.  As Adam MacVicar reports, the move has led to calls for her to cancel the appearance – Mar 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is channeling Winston Churchill to categorically reject accusations she is turning her back on Canada by meeting and talking to U.S. officials and influencers who wish her country harm.

It comes as Smith prepares to fly to Florida this week to join an event with an American podcaster who has mocked Canada as a “silly country” and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

Left: US Right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during the CPAC Argentina 2024. Right: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Left: US Right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during the CPAC Argentina 2024. Right: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media in Calgary, Alta. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images and Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press

Smith, in a speech to the house, says it is now apparently, in her words, “treason” to talk to American media personalities whom we disagree with.

Story continues below advertisement

And she says she is being unjustly criticized for heading south to try to change the hearts and minds of American officials in order to avoid a cross-border tariff-trade war.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre says Alberta premier ‘free’ to make interventions in Trump’s trade war'
Poilievre says Alberta premier ‘free’ to make interventions in Trump’s trade war

Smith invoked a quote from Churchill, the famous British wartime leader, who said fear is a reaction, but courage is a decision, and says her government is acting with courage.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith has also been criticized for asking Americans to influence the federal election by earlier stating she had asked U.S. officials to hold off on tariffs in order to benefit her preferred party in the campaign, the Conservatives.

 

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices