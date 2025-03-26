Rogers salesperson caught urinating on vehicle parked at Salmon Arm, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

While on vacation with his family, Stephen Slous received an unexpected and shocking alert that would forever change how he views door-to-door sales reps.

“I was on vacation on Vancouver Island,” Slous said. “I got an alert that someone was at our front door. Then it said someone was in our carport.

“When we reviewed the footage, I saw him standing by the tire and thought he was going to try to break into the vehicle.”

Instead of attempting a break-in, the sales representative from Rogers Communications did something Slous describes as “disrespectful.”

“He unzipped his pants and took a leak on the vehicle, then casually walked away,” Slous said.

The incident happened in Salmon Arm, B.C., on March 21, and took place in an area where Slous’ young children often play.

“I usually pull the vehicles out so they can practice riding their bikes in there,” Slous explained. “It’s even more personal because they can’t ride their bikes through urine.”

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Rogers told Global News: “The individual is no longer employed by the vendor, and we’ve reached out to the impacted homeowner to apologize for this incident.”

Rogers also offered to cover the costs of cleaning the vehicle and carport. However, Slous feels that more should have been done.

“I’m kind of expecting a bit more,” Slous said. “It definitely ruined the last night in Nanaimo. Driving home, all I could think about was someone peeing on my vehicle for no apparent reason.”

This incident has made Slous more wary of door-to-door salespeople.

“Door-to-door salesmen are always disrespectful and very pushy. I’m just glad this was caught on camera.”