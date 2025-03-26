Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers salesperson caught urinating on vehicle parked at Salmon Arm, B.C. home

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 6:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rogers salesperson caught on video urinating on vehicle'
Rogers salesperson caught on video urinating on vehicle
A Salmon Arm homeowner says he is outraged after a salesperson was caught on home surveillance video urinating on his vehicle. The person was working for Rogers at the time but is no longer an employee. Victoria Femia has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While on vacation with his family, Stephen Slous received an unexpected and shocking alert that would forever change how he views door-to-door sales reps.

“I was on vacation on Vancouver Island,” Slous said. “I got an alert that someone was at our front door. Then it said someone was in our carport.

“When we reviewed the footage, I saw him standing by the tire and thought he was going to try to break into the vehicle.”

Instead of attempting a break-in, the sales representative from Rogers Communications did something Slous describes as “disrespectful.”

“He unzipped his pants and took a leak on the vehicle, then casually walked away,” Slous said.

Click to play video: 'Vandal targets West Kelowna homes'
Vandal targets West Kelowna homes

The incident happened in Salmon Arm, B.C., on March 21, and took place in an area where Slous’ young children often play.

Story continues below advertisement

“I usually pull the vehicles out so they can practice riding their bikes in there,” Slous explained. “It’s even more personal because they can’t ride their bikes through urine.”

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Rogers told Global News: “The individual is no longer employed by the vendor, and we’ve reached out to the impacted homeowner to apologize for this incident.”

Rogers also offered to cover the costs of cleaning the vehicle and carport. However, Slous feels that more should have been done.

“I’m kind of expecting a bit more,” Slous said. “It definitely ruined the last night in Nanaimo. Driving home, all I could think about was someone peeing on my vehicle for no apparent reason.”

This incident has made Slous more wary of door-to-door salespeople.

“Door-to-door salesmen are always disrespectful and very pushy. I’m just glad this was caught on camera.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices