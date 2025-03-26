Spring ice storm in forecast for a wide part of Ontario this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

If you are expected to travel in Ontario this weekend you may want to put a pause on your plans as a good portion of the province could be in for some nasty weather.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements warning of the potential for freezing rain and ice accretion across a wide part of the province, stretching from Mississauga to Thunder Bay to Cornwall, from Friday into Monday.

“Low-level cold air will keep temperatures near freezing this weekend at the same time as copious amounts of moisture arrive from the west and south,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“This rain will freeze on contact and could cause ice accretions of 5 to 10 mm for parts of the GTA, with even higher amounts topping 20 or even 30 mm for areas to the north and east.”

He said that amount of ice is likely to make things nasty for drivers but could cause other issues as well.

“This ice will cause difficult conditions on the roads but more importantly weigh down tree branches and power lines and likely lead to extensive power outages,” Farnell said.

But while people should be wary, Farnell warned it is a little early to forecast exactly what Mother Nature has in store for Ontarians.

“There is still significant uncertainty as to exactly how much freezing rain vs. ice pellets or just plain rain will fall and where the hardest hit areas will be,” he explained.

“Special weather statements will likely be upgraded to freezing rain warnings as we get closer to the event, which begins late Friday,” Farnell said.

“The ice and rain will continue on and off until at least early Sunday, with some areas seeing precipitation lasting into Monday.”