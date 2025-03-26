Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Spring ice storm in forecast for a wide part of Ontario this weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anthony Farnell celebrates 20 years with Global News Toronto'
Anthony Farnell celebrates 20 years with Global News Toronto
Anthony Farnell grew up in Montreal and recalls looking out the window in elementary school at the developing cumulus clouds. Two decades later, Farnell is the chief meteorologist for Global News Toronto. Susan Hay looks back on his life and career.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

If you are expected to travel in Ontario this weekend you may want to put a pause on your plans as a good portion of the province could be in for some nasty weather.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements warning of the potential for freezing rain and ice accretion across a wide part of the province, stretching from Mississauga to Thunder Bay to Cornwall, from Friday into Monday.

“Low-level cold air will keep temperatures near freezing this weekend at the same time as copious amounts of moisture arrive from the west and south,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“This rain will freeze on contact and could cause ice accretions of 5 to 10 mm for parts of the GTA, with even higher amounts topping 20 or even 30 mm for areas to the north and east.”

Story continues below advertisement
Spring ice storm in forecast for a wide part of Ontario this weekend - image View image in full screen
Global News

He said that amount of ice is likely to make things nasty for drivers but could cause other issues as well.

“This ice will cause difficult conditions on the roads but more importantly weigh down tree branches and power lines and likely lead to extensive power outages,” Farnell said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But while people should be wary, Farnell warned it is a little early to forecast exactly what Mother Nature has in store for Ontarians.

Trending Now
Spring ice storm in forecast for a wide part of Ontario this weekend - image View image in full screen
Global News

“There is still significant uncertainty as to exactly how much freezing rain vs. ice pellets or just plain rain will fall and where the hardest hit areas will be,” he explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“Special weather statements will likely be upgraded to freezing rain warnings as we get closer to the event, which begins late Friday,” Farnell said.

“The ice and rain will continue on and off until at least early Sunday, with some areas seeing precipitation lasting into Monday.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices