Neuroscientist Melanie Woodin named as University of Toronto’s 17th president

The University of Toronto has named neuroscientist Melanie Woodin as its 17th president.
The U of T’s governing council says Woodin, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school, will succeed current President Meric Gertler on July 1.
The university’s governing council made the announcement Wednesday, and Woodin says she is “deeply honoured” by her selection.
Woodin has led the school’s faculty of arts and science since 2019, and before that, her research focused on neurons, brain plasticity and neurological disorders and diseases.
The incoming president is pledging to help restore faith in higher education at a time when academic freedom is under threat and funding for higher education is constrained.
Major organizations representing Ontario’s colleges, universities and business community wrote an open letter to the province last week saying investment in the post-secondary sector must be boosted.
