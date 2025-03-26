Neuroscientist Melanie Woodin named as University of Toronto’s 17th president

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The University of Toronto has named neuroscientist Melanie Woodin as its 17th president.

The U of T’s governing council says Woodin, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school, will succeed current President Meric Gertler on July 1.

The university’s governing council made the announcement Wednesday, and Woodin says she is “deeply honoured” by her selection.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Woodin has led the school’s faculty of arts and science since 2019, and before that, her research focused on neurons, brain plasticity and neurological disorders and diseases.

The incoming president is pledging to help restore faith in higher education at a time when academic freedom is under threat and funding for higher education is constrained.

Major organizations representing Ontario’s colleges, universities and business community wrote an open letter to the province last week saying investment in the post-secondary sector must be boosted.