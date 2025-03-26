Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Neuroscientist Melanie Woodin named as University of Toronto’s 17th president

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 2:26 pm
1 min read
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The University of Toronto has named neuroscientist Melanie Woodin as its 17th president.

The U of T’s governing council says Woodin, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school, will succeed current President Meric Gertler on July 1.

The university’s governing council made the announcement Wednesday, and Woodin says she is “deeply honoured” by her selection.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Woodin has led the school’s faculty of arts and science since 2019, and before that, her research focused on neurons, brain plasticity and neurological disorders and diseases.

Trending Now

The incoming president is pledging to help restore faith in higher education at a time when academic freedom is under threat and funding for higher education is constrained.

Major organizations representing Ontario’s colleges, universities and business community wrote an open letter to the province last week saying investment in the post-secondary sector must be boosted.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices