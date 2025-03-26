Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest driver in high-speed 2024 crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 10:08 am
1 min read
Speed display signs to reach more Manitoba communities, MPI says
After the success of a pilot program to provide speed display signs to communities across the province, Manitoba Public Insurance says it's expanding the initiative for a second time. – Feb 7, 2025
Winnipeg police say a driver has been arrested in connection with a high-speed crash on St. Mary’s Road near Morier Avenue in October of last year.

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, police said, in connection with the incident, which saw a Dodge Charger crash into a business at 158 kilometres per hour — after previously travelling at speeds of more than 200 km/h — damaging a street sign, guard rail and hydro pole in the process.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

No one was injured in the early morning crash, and the occupants of the vehicle took off on foot before police arrived.

The driver has been released on an appearance notice, police said.

‘Headlights flying through the air’: No injuries in dramatic Winnipeg car crash
