Winnipeg cops arrest driver in high-speed 2024 crash

Winnipeg police say a driver has been arrested in connection with a high-speed crash on St. Mary’s Road near Morier Avenue in October of last year.
A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, police said, in connection with the incident, which saw a Dodge Charger crash into a business at 158 kilometres per hour — after previously travelling at speeds of more than 200 km/h — damaging a street sign, guard rail and hydro pole in the process.
Get breaking National news
No one was injured in the early morning crash, and the occupants of the vehicle took off on foot before police arrived.
The driver has been released on an appearance notice, police said.
- Family speaks out after ALS patient allegedly robbed in own home by care worker
- B.C. court voids ‘cult’ marriage, finding young woman didn’t ‘truly consent’ to it
- RCMP unit that flags violent threats to PM, public figures faces workload burnout
- Protest held at Langley Tesla dealership against Elon Musk, in support of democracy
Comments