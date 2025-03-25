Menu

Canada

Fire near Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre forces temporary closure

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Fire near Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre forces temporary closure
WATCH: A structure fire near the Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre caused substantial smoke damage to the nonprofit - leaving them out of commission until further notice. Sarah Jones has more on the impact to the community.
Regina’s Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre has shut its doors until further notice.

The sudden closure comes after a fire on the corner of 11th Avenue and Olser Street on Monday caused significant smoke damage to the community organization’s building.

While Regina fire crews worked quickly to put out the blaze, the incident remains under investigation.

It’s left staff from the Friendship Centre uncertain on when they will reopen, as they have yet to assess the full extent of the damages. It also limits the options of vulnerable clients who typically access the facility for daily meals, drop-in support and harm reduction.

More on the closure can be found in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

