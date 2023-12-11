Regina hosts rental education program that provides tools, education on renting

Renting a place to live in Saskatchewan can be a challenge but with the right tools, it can help both the renters and the landlord.

Understanding how much of a security deposit you have to pay or when a landlord can increase the rent, paying rent on time, budgeting your rent, knowing your rights and the rights of your landlord, are all topics of a rental education course.

“We think it’s really important because one of the biggest barriers we see with our clients and with our community members is that they don’t have rental references,” said Morgan Chouqer, the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre housing programs manager. “Maybe they had a bad experience or maybe they’ve just never rented before. And a lot of landlords look at that and they’re not happy.”

The Newo Yotina Friendship Centre was approached by the Regina Housing Authority over six months ago to host this course for hopeful renters, so they are being given a chance to learn about their rights and responsibilities.

It was not only a great opportunity for Leonard Lathlin and his son Reason Whitehead to learn about renters’ rights and responsibilities, it was also a bonding opportunity.

“It’s very important to keep your mind sharp in today’s world, and I’m trying to raise him to be a role model to other youth and be knowledgeable on how to be a responsible renter,” said Lathlin.

Chouqer, the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre housing programs manager, says reference letters and income are major roadblocks for some looking to rent in Regina.

“It’s a really good class for someone that’s a new renter or someone that’s had a bad experience, whether with their landlord or their neighbours or their own situation,” said Chouqer. “We hope we find that it gives people a leg up, gives them some education about renting.”

The Saskatchewan Landlords Assocation says that more informed tenants mean less trouble for landlords as well.