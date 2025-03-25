Smoky Lake RCMP seize stolen property amid ‘spike’ in related crime

Send this page to someone via email

Smoky Lake RCMP have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man after finding stolen property and firearms at a farm yard.

Police say they found the goods using a ‘bait trap,’ part of their strategy to try and crack down on property crimes in the area.

“(It) involves leaving a trackable item in an area where goods are normally stolen in order to trace it back to the one who stole it,” Sgt. Anita Doktor, the local detachment commander, said.

Police then tracked the stolen items to a farm yard in the county.

Officers say they found a stolen 2013 Skidoo, a stolen 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck and stolen trailer. They also found approximately 35 firearms.

The homeowner, Gregory Huk of Smoky Lake, is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, prohibited weapons/devices and careless storage of a firearm.

In September, Global News went to Smoky Lake, where people in the town told a crew they’ve been plagued by reoccurring theft.

One man said the door was ripped off the front of his auto shop.

Thieves got inside and stole tools, two trucks and the keys to other vehicles. The owner said they came back later and used the keys to steal a third vehicle.

Another man said he’s had three trucks stolen from him in the last three years.

“Smoky Lake County has been facing a spike in property-related crimes, such as break and enters,” Doktor said.

“Right now it’s a lot of seasonal properties that are getting broken into, just properties of opportunity.”

RCMP say investigations are ongoing.

“We work towards alleviating the property crime one step at a time,” Doktor said. “We have projects on the go every day and we just keep working at it.”