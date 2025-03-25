Toronto FC reserve side signs 15-year-old Jamaican youth international forward

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto FC has signed 15-year-old Jamaican forward Jahmarie Nolan to its reserve team.

At 15 years, four months and 14 days, the Jamaican youth international is the youngest player to sign an MLS Next Pro contract in Toronto FC II history. Nolan has already played in Jamaica’s top league.

“We definitely see a high ceiling for him,” Toronto FC technical director Sean Rubio said in an interview. “We’ve been pretty open that we see him slotting in amongst our highest level of prospects, so to speak.

“We’re really excited for this all to have worked out. Again it’s a pretty fine needle that we’ve been able to thread.”

Toronto was able to sign him to the MLS Next Pro deal because his mother is living in Ontario, which allowed him to meet residency requirements.

Nolan, who spent five years coming through the ranks at the Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Saint Ann, Jamaica, made his professional debut at 14 for Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League, against Racing United FC on Oct. 7, 2024.

During the 2024-2025 season, Nolan scored one goal and added two assists in 11 appearances in the Jamaican first division.

Nolan scored three goals for Jamaica in three appearances at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Guatemala in February.

The five-foot-10, 160-pound teenager is staying with his older brother in Toronto. They are living in the same apartment complex as a number of the TFC 2 players, near Toronto’s training facility.

Rubio says Nolan has played as a No. 9 as well as a second striker in a deeper role.

“Given his age and experience up to this point, I think internally at least we don’t feel like we need to put a confirmed position down,” said Rubio. “I think he’s got a real nose for goal, technical quality. Obviously physically (he’s) still developing as a young man.”

Nolan will start with TFC 2, whose roster currently features another 15-year-old in defender Stefan Kapor, who turns 16 on April 4.

Rubio says Nolan could also feature for the TFC academy’s youth teams.