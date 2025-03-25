Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto FC reserve side signs 15-year-old Jamaican youth international forward

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 3:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'John Herdman leaves Toronto FC amid Canada’s drone spying scandal'
John Herdman leaves Toronto FC amid Canada’s drone spying scandal
WATCH: John Herdman leaves Toronto FC amid Canada’s drone spying scandal – Nov 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto FC has signed 15-year-old Jamaican forward Jahmarie Nolan to its reserve team.

At 15 years, four months and 14 days, the Jamaican youth international is the youngest player to sign an MLS Next Pro contract in Toronto FC II history. Nolan has already played in Jamaica’s top league.

“We definitely see a high ceiling for him,” Toronto FC technical director Sean Rubio said in an interview. “We’ve been pretty open that we see him slotting in amongst our highest level of prospects, so to speak.

“We’re really excited for this all to have worked out. Again it’s a pretty fine needle that we’ve been able to thread.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto was able to sign him to the MLS Next Pro deal because his mother is living in Ontario, which allowed him to meet residency requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Nolan, who spent five years coming through the ranks at the Mount Pleasant Football Academy in Saint Ann, Jamaica, made his professional debut at 14 for Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League, against Racing United FC on Oct. 7, 2024.

During the 2024-2025 season, Nolan scored one goal and added two assists in 11 appearances in the Jamaican first division.

Nolan scored three goals for Jamaica in three appearances at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Guatemala in February.

Trending Now

The five-foot-10, 160-pound teenager is staying with his older brother in Toronto. They are living in the same apartment complex as a number of the TFC 2 players, near Toronto’s training facility.

Rubio says Nolan has played as a No. 9 as well as a second striker in a deeper role.

“Given his age and experience up to this point, I think internally at least we don’t feel like we need to put a confirmed position down,” said Rubio. “I think he’s got a real nose for goal, technical quality. Obviously physically (he’s) still developing as a young man.”

Nolan will start with TFC 2, whose roster currently features another 15-year-old in defender Stefan Kapor, who turns 16 on April 4.

Rubio says Nolan could also feature for the TFC academy’s youth teams.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices