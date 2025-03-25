Premier calls northern Manitoba gold mine a ‘generational expansion project’

Send this page to someone via email

Shovels are in the ground for what the provincial government says is Manitoba’s first new mine in more than 15 years.

The construction of a gold mine near Lynn Lake, more than 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, kicked off with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

Two mine sites and a work camp are expected to be built over the next two years, creating 600 jobs while construction is underway and 450 steady jobs once the project is up and running.

Mining company Alamos Gold is working with Indigenous communities in the region, including a revenue-sharing agreement struck with Marcel Colomb First Nation in 2023, as well as providing training and job opportunities for community members.

Marcel Colomb Chief Delhia Hart called the agreement a historic one for the First Nation.

“After years of living in the outskirts of a mining town in our own traditional lands, it’s the first time our nation has been involved in a mining project since industry came into our traditional lands,” Hart said in a statement Tuesday.

“The new mining partners will help with the economic growth and prosperity for our nation well into the future for our grandchildren and future generations to come.”

Premier Wab Kinew said that getting the mine — which he referred to as a “generational expansion project” for northern Manitoba — to the construction phase within 18 months of taking office is a proud moment for his government.

“Alamos Gold’s generational expansion project will benefit Indigenous nations and northern Manitoba with hundreds of good jobs,” Kinew said.

“Now more than ever, we need to create economic opportunities in our province and lay the groundwork for new trade partnerships.”

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives congratulated Alamos on breaking ground at the site in a press release shortly after the announcement but suggested the PC government should be credited for its efforts toward the project prior to Kinew and the NPD forming government in 2023.

“Today’s milestone is the result of years of hard work, prudent leadership, and strong policies from Progressive Conservative governments,” said PC leader Wayne Ewasko.

“We backed Alamos Gold’s feasibility studies, improved roads and airports, secured economic benefit agreements with local First Nations, and streamlined permitting to clear the way for this project’s approval in 2023.”