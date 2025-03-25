More Loblaw employees to wear body cameras across Canada, company says

Send this page to someone via email

More Loblaw employees across the country will be wearing body cameras as the company is expanding its pilot project to more provinces.

The retailer, which already has some employees in Abbotsford, Saskatoon and Calgary wearing the cameras, will expand the project to more stores in British Columbia, Ontario and Manitoba.

A company spokesperson did not specify which stores this will be implemented it at, but cited results from pilot projects where the measure is already in place.

“Early results from our pilot suggest body-worn cameras may help reduce violent incidents, but a broader, longer-term evaluation across more stores and banners is needed to assess their full impact,” they told Global News in a statement.

“The goal is to evaluate how body-worn cameras impact de-escalation in potentially violent situations, helping enhance safety for both colleagues and customers.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 Employees at two B.C. Loblaw stores to wear body cameras

The spokesperson added the cameras are only activated when employees are faced with a situation where there “is a risk of escalation” and safety fears.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Only trained asset protection representatives, third-party security, store management and additional team members where applicable will be wearing the cameras, and participation in this pilot is voluntary. Colleagues are also trained to verbally inform those around them when turning on the body-worn camera,” they said.

“The safety of our customers, colleagues, and stores remains our priority. Our expansion of this pilot highlights our ongoing commitment to creating a safer shopping environment for all.”

Ann Cavoukian, the former information and privacy commissioner for Ontario, who also developed the methodology Privacy by Design, told Global News last month the policy raise some questions.

Cavoukian said she understands that rising crime in their stores has made Loblaw want to do something about. She also said they should delete any data where there is no incident, and should not retain any footage that is not required for a police investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 Loblaws body cam pilot project

While there is an expectation that police officers will be wearing body cameras, Cavoukian said no one expects that when they are shopping for groceries and other items.

While employees and companies should not have to put up with unlawful incidents or personal safety issues, Cavoukian said the companies must be transparent about what they are doing and why.

Catherine Thomas, vice president of communications for Loblaw, told Global News last month footage will not be used for marketing, and footage not required for an investigation will be deleted as soon as possible.

— with files from Amy Judd and Rumina Daya