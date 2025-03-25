Baby high chairs, loungers recalled in Canada due to safety risks

Send this page to someone via email

Some baby high chairs and loungers have been recalled in Canada due to serious safety risks, including entrapment, suffocation and fall hazards.

On Monday, Health Canada issued the recall for the Babyjoy Baby High Chair and Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers because of the safety risks and is warning caregivers to stop using them immediately.

Health Canada said the high chairs pose a “fatal suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 7 degrees.”

The high chairs also have entrapment and fall hazards because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can fall through the opening or become entrapped in it, Health Canada added.

This recall involves Costway’s Babyjoy high chairs with model numbers BB5656PI, BB5656BE and BB5656GR.

The collapsible high chairs were sold in pink, beige and grey, and have a footrest, a detachable tray, a pink or grey or beige seat cushion with stars and four static wheels with locks.

The company said 42 of the affected units were sold in Canada, and as of March 13, there have been no reported incidents or injuries.

These products were available online from April 2022 to February 2025 on Costway.ca, BestBuy.ca, Walmart.ca and TheBay.com.

As for the baby loungers, Health Canada said they don’t meet safety regulations, posing a risk of falls and entrapment.

“The loungers include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. When folded into the portable handbag, the brand name ‘Style Life Eleven’ is visible on a white square in cursive font,” Health Canada stated.

“The loungers were sold in different printed fabrics including Dinosaur, Blue and White Crowns, Dotted Pink, Dotted White and Purple, Zoo Animals, and Gray and Brown Crowns.”

As of March 20, there haven’t been any reported incidents or injuries in Canada. The company said 281 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between May 2022 and September 2024.