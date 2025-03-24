Peachland, B.C. legion among several businesses hit by ‘egging’ spree

Send this page to someone via email

Remnants of egg yolk and broken shells cling to the windows of the Royal Canadian Legion in Peachland, B.C., following a disturbing act of vandalism.

The legion’s president, Jean Saul, expressed his dismay, saying, “It really hurts.”

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle passing by the building around midnight on Sunday, with passengers hurling eggs at the windows.

Dona-Lea Paige, operations manager at the legion, described the incident as “an act of vandalism” that “just breaks your heart.”

She says the legion’s role is supporting veterans, their families, and the community.

Shocked by the act, Saul has a message for those responsible.

“Think about what you just did. You wouldn’t have been able to do that if our soldiers, airmen, and navy hadn’t (made sacrifices,)” said Saul.

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t just the legion that suffered. According to police, at least four businesses in the area were egged that night.

2:03 Peachland reduces washroom’s hours over ‘minimal’ vandalism

Kelly Kalesnikoff, the owner of On Beach Boutique, was one of the affected business owners.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I came to work around midnight and the first thing I noticed was egg all down my front door,” she said.

Kalesnikoff spent about an hour on Sunday cleaning up the mess.

“The damage is done when they do that to small businesses,” she added. “We have a lot of other things to do.”

The legion is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. Saul, the president, hopes the community will show more respect for the building that many veterans and locals call home.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each and every time we come in here, every Remembrance Day, every other service, we salute the cenotaph as we’re marching. That’s the salute (veterans) need,” Jean said.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the West Kelowna detachment.