Saskatoon Public Library temporarily closes 2 locations over overdose concerns

The drug crisis in Saskatoon is becoming too much to handle, as several community organizations have shut down due to the overwhelming number of overdoses.

On Friday, the city’s only safe consumption site, Prairie Harm Reduction, announced they would be temporarily closing due to the trauma from responding to all the overdoses.

Most recently, Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) announced they will temporarily close two libraries due to drug safety concerns.

From March 23 to April 13, Frances Morrison Central Library and Dr. Freda Ahenakew Library will be closed.

“This has coincided with a dramatic increase in our city’s population who are experiencing homelessness and a rapid worsening of our community’s opioid poisoning crisis, making it difficult for SPL to continue providing safe and effective library services at these locations,” the SPL said in a release Friday afternoon.

SPL said they have responded to at least 48 overdoses or drug poisonings in 2025. The number is nearly double that of 2024 in the same time period.

The Saskatchewan NDP are calling on the government to do better.

“Public libraries and library workers should not be forced to fill the role of treatment and care because the Sask. Party is missing in action,” said Betty Nippi-Albright, Saskatchewan NDP shadow minister for Mental Health & Addictions.

“The Sask. Party has had 18 years to prevent this mental health and addictions crisis – but instead it’s getting worse by the day. People are dying every day from these drugs, including so many young victims. That’s our future.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department said they have responded to 696 overdose incidents since Jan. 1, 2025.

“The library cannot be the answer for the lack of funding to other support services. Having an open and welcoming space is very important to library workers but we also need safe workplaces,” said Cara Stelmaschuk, a representative with CUPE 2669, which represents over 250 staff who work at Saskatoon Public Libraries.

“They have been hit. They’ve been spit on and they’ve been assaulted. They’ve seen other patrons assaulted in the library itself.”

The library said it’s working to enhance security measures and provide training and wellness support for workers, but it doesn’t make up for the lack of social and health services.

Addictions Minister Lori Carr told the assembly Monday the province is working with the city and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

She said the province has also activated a provincial emergency operation centre. It’s to help coordinate efforts between government ministries and organizations.

“We need to remind ourselves that no illicit use of drugs is safe,” Carr told the assembly.

“The current situation in Saskatoon highlights the critical need for recovery. That’s why we’re moving to a recovery-oriented system of care.”

She said the province is planning to add 500 treatment beds to help those with addictions.