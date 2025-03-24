Menu

Politics

Manitoba Tories call for ethics investigation into premier’s trips to Grey Cup games

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew arrives at the First Ministers meeting on Friday, Mar 21, 2025, in Ottawa. The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling for an investigation after Kinew accepted private travel with Winnipeg's professional football team. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew arrives at the First Ministers meeting on Friday, Mar 21, 2025, in Ottawa. The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling for an investigation after Kinew accepted private travel with Winnipeg's professional football team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba’s Opposition Progressive Conservatives are calling for an investigation after Premier Wab Kinew accepted private travel with Winnipeg’s professional football team to go to two Grey Cup games.

The Tory caucus has asked the ethics commissioner to investigate the trips, saying accepting flights through a private charter goes against the province’s Conflict of Interest Act.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers invited Kinew on a private charter to the 2023 game in Hamilton and the 2024 game in Vancouver.

The organization says the premier paid for the trips personally and was invited to represent the city and province at one of Canada’s largest sporting events.

The law says house members must receive approval from the commissioner before accepting travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft or disclose publicly soon after, and that alternative travel must be considered.

There was no public disclosure afterwards and it is not clear whether Kinew reached out to the commissioner prior to the trips.

Click to play video: 'Children’s book by Manitoba premier didn’t break conflict rules: commissioner'
Children’s book by Manitoba premier didn’t break conflict rules: commissioner
© 2025 The Canadian Press

