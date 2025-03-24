Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi out week-to-week as playoffs loom

Send this page to someone via email

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel said Monday.

Arniel said the injury is not related to an incident in the first period of Winnipeg’s 5-3 loss to visiting Buffalo on Sunday when the puck hit Vilardi’s ear.

Vilardi has a career-high 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games with the Jets this year.

It’s unclear if he will be set to return to the Western Conference-leading Jets in time for the start of the playoffs.

Winnipeg is also without defenceman Neal Pionk due to a lower-body injury with the playoffs less than a month away.

The Jets are set to host the NHL-leading Washington Capitals on Tuesday.