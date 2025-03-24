16-year-old charged in stabbing of Vancouver taxi driver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last week.

The alleged attack happened last Tuesday, when Vancouver Police say an off-duty officer saw the stabbing near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets.

They say the officer then alerted on-duty police colleagues, who arrested a 16-year-old male.

2:10 Yaletown stabbing victim says he’s not satisfied with justice system

Vancouver police say the teen suspect has now been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, a resident of Richmond, B.C., has been granted bail and was released from custody.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say the 59-year-old tax driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at hospital.