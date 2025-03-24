Menu

Weather

Heavy rain triggers landslide in Port Coquitlam as atmospheric river moved in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rainfall triggers landslide in Port Coquitlam'
Rainfall triggers landslide in Port Coquitlam
Heavy rainfall across Metro Vancouver triggered a landslide in Port Coquitlam over the weekend. The slide happened in the city's Citadel area north of Argue Street.
Ongoing heavy rain in Metro Vancouver triggered a landslide in Port Coquitlam on Sunday.

The landslide came to a rest not far from a townhouse complex in the city’s Citadel area, north of Argue Street.

City officials are urging people to avoid the area, but say there are no safety concerns at this point.

They add that the Ministry of Transportation is on-site and assessing the situation.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: March 18'
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 18

Southern B.C. received heavy rain over the weekend due to an atmospheric river moving across the region.

According to Environment Canada, areas across Metro Vancouver received between 54 and 68 millimetres of rain from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, Agassiz received 68 millimetres of rain with 54 millimetres falling at Chilliwack’s airport.

Eighty-six millimetres of rain fell at Port Mellon in Howe Sound while 134 millimetres of rain fell at Cape Beale Lighthouse on West Vancouver Island.

In addition, the Lennard Island Lighthouse recorded 102 millimetres of rain.

A rainfall warning for the Fraser Valley, including Hope, remains in effect on Monday.

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts for the region could reach 80 millimetres.

The rain will gradually ease to periods of light rain on Monday afternoon and is expected to taper off early on Tuesday morning.

