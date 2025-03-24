‘Love is in the air’: Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Woods, 49, shared two photos on social media posing with Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” the pro golfer wrote. “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

One of the photos shared by Woods shows the couple cuddled up on a hammock, while the other has them standing side by side with their arms around each other.

“So happy for you both!” Trump’s former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump commented on Woods’ post, along with two smiling face emojis with red hearts.

A screenshot of Ivanka Trump’s comment on Tiger Woods’ Instagram post. @IvankaTrump / Instagram

Many tabloid outlets have reported that the pair had been quietly dating for the last several weeks.

Woods and Trump were seen at Torrey Pines in San Diego, along with Trump’s daughter, Kai Trump, when Woods arrived for the final round to hand out the trophy to the winner of the Genesis Invitational in February.

Kai attends the Benjamin School with Woods’ two children, Sam and Charlie. She and Charlie competed on an invitation at a high-profile junior golf tournament this week.

Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2018. They had five children together.

Woods has two children from his marriage to Elin Nordegren. Nordegren divorced him in 2010 after his multiple extramarital affairs were exposed.

Woods’ public relationship before Trump was with Erica Herman, which lasted about seven years until he ended it in October 2022. In November 2023, Herman dropped a lawsuit attempting to nullify a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Woods and additionally rescinded her allegations of sexual harassment.

In March 2023, Herman attempted to have her NDA with Woods nullified due to the Speak Out Act, a piece of American legislation enacted in 2022 that declared an NDA cannot silence a victim of sexual abuse.

View image in full screen Tiger Woods and Erica Herman in Serena Williams player’s box during Day 3 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2022, in New York City. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Herman alleged Woods had her sign the NDA after he pursued her and they began a sexual relationship while she was an employee at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. She claimed she would have been fired from her job if she did not sign the NDA.

Herman’s lawsuit against Woods was unsuccessful, leading her to appeal the verdict.

“In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such,” the legal notice read.

In May 2023, a judge in Florida ruled Herman did not provide evidence of any sexual misconduct and would have to abide by the existing NDA.

The judge said Herman “made vague and threadbare references to behaviours or actions she contends constitute sexual harassment” and called the allegations of harassment “implausibly pled.”

Much of the original claims had to do with a larger $30 million tenancy lawsuit filed by Herman against Woods and his trust in October 2022. The lawsuit claimed the golfer violated an 11-year oral tenancy agreement and used “trickery” to lock Herman out of his beachfront home in Hobe Sound, Fla., where they both lived.

Woods denied any agreement was ever made.

— With files from Global News and The Associated Press