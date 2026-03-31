Handcuffed woman’s escape out of police car window caught on bystander video

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A woman handcuffed in a Michigan police car was seen escaping through the car’s open window in a video captured by a bystander.

On March 28, an officer with the Muskegon Heights Police Department was on patrol “when he observed a vehicle parked at an abandoned business,” Chief Maurice Sain said in a press release shared on Facebook on Monday.

“The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with its occupants. As the officer arrived, one of the occupants briefly exited the vehicle but quickly re-entered upon noticing the officer’s presence,” the release said.

During the investigation, the driver was positively identified but the female passenger was “initially unable to be identified,” according to police.

“An assisting officer responded with a fingerprint scanner, which was used to confirm the female’s identity. It was then determined that she had an outstanding parole violation warrant,” the release continued.

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“The female was taken into custody, handcuffed, and secured in the rear seat of a Muskegon Heights Police Department patrol vehicle.”

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A short time later, while officers were searching the suspect vehicle, “the female was able to squeeze through the partially open rear window, exit the patrol vehicle, and flee the scene on foot,” police added.

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“Officers immediately responded and attempted to locate her; however, she was not found.”

At approximately 7:30 p.m. local time the same day, a resident reported a breaking-and-entering incident that occurred around 4:20 p.m. and the suspect in that incident is believed to be the same female who fled from the patrol vehicle earlier in the day, police said.

The suspect remained at large on Monday but was located and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., after she was found in an abandoned residence in Muskegon Heights, according to police.

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“The individual has been lodged at the Muskegon County Jail, on several charges,” the Muskegon Heights Police Department told Global News.

“Muskegon Heights PD would like to thank the citizen who called in and reported the female’s location,” police added.