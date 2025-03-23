What Saskatchewan voters can expect during the federal election campaign

Canada has officially been cast into an election amid turbulent economic times, and Saskatchewan voters will have much to consider in choosing the party to lead the province and the country, for the next few years.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, in his role as prime minister, made the request to Governor General Mary Simon Sunday to dissolve Parliament and call for an election on April 28. During the campaign period, Canadians can expect to see Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh travel from coast to coast to coast to earn their vote.

However, those hoping to catch a glimpse of the leaders here in Saskatchewan shouldn’t hold their breath, one expert says.

“We’re going to have lots of rallies in Toronto, lots of rallies in Ottawa, lots of rallies in Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary maybe, but we won’t see (much of that kind of) stuff happening here,” said political expert Ken Coates.

“I think Saskatchewan has become the Canadian equivalent of a fly-by state; you just assume the election is going to happen and we won’t get to feel very, very much of it.”

Coates said with only a five-week campaign period, things are expected to move fast and furious. He said the Liberals and Conservatives have the money to spend, and they will spend it in more creative ways than typical TV advertisements – namely digital ads and a large social media presence.

Coates suggested the competitiveness and high stakes of the election will result in a campaign that toes the line between policy and personal attacks.

“At this time, you’re basically scrambling for attention,” said Coates of the candidates. “How do you get people’s attention in a crazy mess like this? So, (my) best advice to most Canadians: cover your ears. You’re not going to like what you’re hearing.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe weighed in over X, saying in his social media post that this is an “extremely important election” and urging voters to “choose wisely.” Moe added, “Team Canada” can’t mean sacrificing one region’s economy to defend another.

There are many issues relevant to voters in Saskatchewan, including tariffs and trade wars, the opioid and housing crisis, and affordability. These and other issues are likely to be up for debate during the campaign. Coates says he hopes voters get to hear real plans to address these issues so they can make the most informed decision, but he’s doubtful that will actually happen.

“I think we’re going to see personality and attack ads, we need policy and perspectives,” said Coates. “I hope we get the second one, I think we’re going to get the first.”