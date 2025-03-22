Promise tracker: What the parties are pitching ahead of the federal election

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to launch a federal election campaign on Sunday and send Canadians to the polls as soon as April 28.

Here is a running list of the promises announced by the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP ahead of the election.

Conservatives

March 21: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announces a plan to boost training and employment for workers in the skilled trades. Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Poilievre said his plan for “more boots, less suits” will expand training halls and provide direct grants and faster access to employment insurance for apprentices in licensed trades.

March 20: Poilievre says he wants to create what he calls “shovel-ready zones” with pre-approved permits for major resource or energy projects. Poilievre says the goal is to get permits in place early for a mine, liquefied natural gas plant, pipeline or other major project.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

March 19: Poilievre says he’ll “set a deadline” to approve all federal permits for mining in northwestern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region within six months. He says that a Conservative government would also commit $1 billion over three years to build a road network to link the mining sites to Ontario’s highway network and First Nations communities in the area.

March 17: Poilievre says a Conservative government would repeal the entire carbon pricing law for consumers and big industry. To reduce emissions, Poilievre says his government would “expand eligibility” for the clean technology and clean manufacturing tax credits. He adds his government would “reward” businesses that made products with emissions lower than the world average.

Liberals

March 21: Prime Minister Mark Carney makes several announcements after meeting with Canada’s premiers. They include waiving the one-week waiting period for employment insurance for those who lose their jobs to U.S. tariffs and temporarily allowing Canadian businesses to defer income tax and GST and HST payments to help boost their liquidity.

March 21: Carney confirms a plan to hike the inclusion rate on capital gains, first pitched in the federal budget last year, will not move forward. The proposal was set to take effect on June 25 of last year and would have seen all businesses and individuals reporting more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year pay more tax on those proceeds.

March 20: In Edmonton, Carney announces a $187-million investment to repair and rebuild critical infrastructure in Jasper National Park.

March 20: Carney announces that his government will eliminate GST for first-time homebuyers on homes sold at or under $1 million.

March 18: Carney says his government will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia’s over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries like China and Russia. Carney also pledges $253 million in new funding for Indigenous reconciliation initiatives in the North.

NDP

No new recent announcements.