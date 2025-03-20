Menu

Politics

Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time buyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2025 8:55 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday that the federal government would eliminate the GST on all new and “substantially renovated” homes under $1 million, giving potential new homeowners a break on the cost of a new home.
Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million.

Carney promised the measure during his leadership campaign and it also matches a similar promise made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last fall.

Carney made the announcement in Edmonton just three days before he is widely expected to call a federal election. Global News has confirmed that will happen on Sunday.

Carney says the commitment will save Canadians up to $50,000 on the cost of a home.

He says it also will increase the supply of homes by spurring on new construction.

Housing has become a key issue for Canadians in recent years, particularly younger voters, as population growth outstripped housing construction and prices soared.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

