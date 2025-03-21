RCMP investigating man’s suspicious death on First Nation in Saskatchewan

See more sharing options

RCMP say they’re investigating a suspicious death of a man on a First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Mounties say the File Hills First Nations Police Service received a report of the death at Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

RCMP took over the investigation and says nobody has been arrested or charged at this time.

They say residents can expect to see an increased presence of officers in the community.

Mounties say they will notify the public if there’s an imminent risk to public safety.

In February, an 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were charged with first-degree murder after four people were shot dead in a home on the First Nation.