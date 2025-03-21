Winnipeg school official charged in follow-up to intimate images investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A second suspect has been charged in connection with distributing intimate images of a woman without her consent, Winnipeg police say.

The domestic violence unit was contacted by the woman in January, who told police she had previously been in a relationship with a man who shared the images. The man was arrested and charged Jan. 15 with a total of nine charges, including voyeurism, assault, and distributing intimate images.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the images had been sent on Jan. 9 to an official at the school division where the woman was employed. The official allegedly forwarded the images to additional people.

He was charged Thursday with distributing intimate images without consent and was released on an undertaking.