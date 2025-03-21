Menu

Crime

Winnipeg school official charged in follow-up to intimate images investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
Proposed Manitoba legislation targets sex offenders and false intimate images
RELATED: The Manitoba government plans to crack down on fake explicit photos and videos, and to prevent people convicted of serious crimes from changing their names – Mar 14, 2024
A second suspect has been charged in connection with distributing intimate images of a woman without her consent, Winnipeg police say.

The domestic violence unit was contacted by the woman in January, who told police she had previously been in a relationship with a man who shared the images. The man was arrested and charged Jan. 15 with a total of nine charges, including voyeurism, assault, and distributing intimate images.

Police said the images had been sent on Jan. 9 to an official at the school division where the woman was employed. The official allegedly forwarded the images to additional people.

He was charged Thursday with distributing intimate images without consent and was released on an undertaking.

Intimate partner violence at dangerous levels in Manitoba: shelters
