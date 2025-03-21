Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba revenue, spending targets unrealistic, Opposition Tories say

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2025 Manitoba Budget reaction'
2025 Manitoba Budget reaction
Manitoba stakeholders are reacting to the 2025 Budget. And the reaction is mixed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Manitoba government’s plan to balance the budget in two years will require tighter financial restraint than in recent years and steady growth in revenues.

The provincial budget released this week fleshes out the NDP government’s promise to end a string of deficits in 2027.

To get there, annual spending growth will be limited to about two per cent next year and the year after.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say that’s unrealistic, as spending is rising this year by more than five per cent and the deficit last year jumped by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says recent spending increases have been driven by pay increases for public-sector workers following years of little or no increases under the former Tory government.

He says the same kind of increase in overall pay costs is not expected next year and the year after.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘We are not backing down’: Manitoba budget aims to tackle U.S. tariff threats'
‘We are not backing down’: Manitoba budget aims to tackle U.S. tariff threats
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices