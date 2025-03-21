Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alberni lost more than $60M in 2023 highway closures

By Simon Little & Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 9:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Report finds Highway 4 closure caused $60M revenue loss'
Report finds Highway 4 closure caused $60M revenue loss
A nearly three-month closure of a key highway on Vancouver Island caused significant disruptions to travel and business. As Taya Fast reports, we're getting a clearer picture of the impact on island communities that rely on Highway 4 and the changes they're calling for.
We now know how much a lost summer for one of British Columbia’s most popular tourist destinations cost local businesses in lost revenue.

A wildfire on Vancouver Island’s Cameron Bluffs in June 2023 forced the closure of Highway 4 for weeks; repairs and safety work resulted in intermittent closures for the remainder of the summer.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mayor concerned with Highway 4 closure due to wildfire'
B.C. mayor concerned with Highway 4 closure due to wildfire

The route is the only way in and out of Port Alberni and the coastal communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, and the closures were economically devastating to an area just getting back on its feet after COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We rely on tourism for the business, especially in the summertime,” said Leanne Hewitt, manager of Combs Country Candy.

“It definitely affected the business … At least 50 per cent.”

Now the anecdotal evidence has been quantified.

A report released Thursday by the Alberni, Ucuelet and Tofino chambers of commerce peg the impacts at more than $60 million. Half of that came from tourism hot spot Tofino, with $14.9 million in losses in Port Alberni and $14.5 million in Ucluelet.

Click to play video: 'Tourist businesses in Tofino reeling from ongoing wildfire-related road closure'
Tourist businesses in Tofino reeling from ongoing wildfire-related road closure

“It’s a fact that this was the real economic impact on the region, along with the social impacts as well,” said Joleen Dick, CEO of the Alberni Chamber of Commerce.

“The hits keep coming, but we can pull together. This report and the data within it help inform decision making.”

Along with documenting the impacts, the report also points to some potential solutions.

Dick said work is already underway at the regional district to build out a thorough communication plan for any future emergency.

Click to play video: 'Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures'
Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures

The report also highlights the need for something locals have long and loudly called for: a secondary route in and out of the region.

“I think that consideration is something that should be shown to be considered by all levels of government as a viable choice and is something that we need to consider broadly for the economic impact that it can have if we suddenly lose our sole connection,” said John Alan Jack, Chief Councillor of the Huu-ay-aht and chair of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

While the province is currently investigating the potential for a new emergency route connecting the region, so far, there are no plans for a permanent alternative route.

