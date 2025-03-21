Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Alberni lost more than $60M in 2023 highway closures

Send this page to someone via email

We now know how much a lost summer for one of British Columbia’s most popular tourist destinations cost local businesses in lost revenue.

A wildfire on Vancouver Island’s Cameron Bluffs in June 2023 forced the closure of Highway 4 for weeks; repairs and safety work resulted in intermittent closures for the remainder of the summer.

1:44 B.C. mayor concerned with Highway 4 closure due to wildfire

The route is the only way in and out of Port Alberni and the coastal communities of Tofino and Ucluelet, and the closures were economically devastating to an area just getting back on its feet after COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“We rely on tourism for the business, especially in the summertime,” said Leanne Hewitt, manager of Combs Country Candy.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It definitely affected the business … At least 50 per cent.”

Now the anecdotal evidence has been quantified.

A report released Thursday by the Alberni, Ucuelet and Tofino chambers of commerce peg the impacts at more than $60 million. Half of that came from tourism hot spot Tofino, with $14.9 million in losses in Port Alberni and $14.5 million in Ucluelet.

1:54 Tourist businesses in Tofino reeling from ongoing wildfire-related road closure

“It’s a fact that this was the real economic impact on the region, along with the social impacts as well,” said Joleen Dick, CEO of the Alberni Chamber of Commerce.

“The hits keep coming, but we can pull together. This report and the data within it help inform decision making.”

Story continues below advertisement

Along with documenting the impacts, the report also points to some potential solutions.

Dick said work is already underway at the regional district to build out a thorough communication plan for any future emergency.

2:15 Push to compensate B.C. communities affected by Highway 4 closures

The report also highlights the need for something locals have long and loudly called for: a secondary route in and out of the region.

“I think that consideration is something that should be shown to be considered by all levels of government as a viable choice and is something that we need to consider broadly for the economic impact that it can have if we suddenly lose our sole connection,” said John Alan Jack, Chief Councillor of the Huu-ay-aht and chair of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

While the province is currently investigating the potential for a new emergency route connecting the region, so far, there are no plans for a permanent alternative route.