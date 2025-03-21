Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

No B.C. Hudson’s Bay stores on the list to be saved amid liquidation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay pauses loyalty program and points amid possible liquidation'
Hudson’s Bay pauses loyalty program and points amid possible liquidation
Hudson's Bay customers saving up their loyalty points may never get the chance to use them. As the company awaits approval to begin liquidation, retail experts say honouring the points program will be low on its priority list.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hudson’s Bay says it hopes to save six stores from liquidation, but none of them are in B.C.

The six stores have been identified as the flagship location in Toronto, along with stores in Yorkdale Mall and Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill — all in Ontario — and three locations in Montreal.

The Bay’s lawyers were in court in Ontario on Friday seeking permission to liquidate assets from all but the half-dozen stores as part of its creditor protection case.

Lawyers said they have a plan to keep those locations open and operating as normal, but at this point, they do not have a restructuring solution overall.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Since Monday, Canada’s oldest department store chain has been trying to convince an Ontario judge to allow the company to sell off merchandise to pay down debts.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay pauses loyalty program'
Hudson’s Bay pauses loyalty program
Trending Now

Amid the Bay’s financial struggles, it has paused its loyalty program, jeopardizing millions of customers’ points.

“It’s a big loyalty program,” Bruce Winder, a retail analyst, told Global News. “I believe it has $58 million of liabilities on it.”

“I think honestly what’s going to happen is people are just going to lose their points.”

The company has not yet announced what might happen to the program.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices