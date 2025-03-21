Official Transcona byelection results confirm NDP landslide

Send this page to someone via email

The official results of a byelection in Winnipeg’s Transcona riding have been announced by Elections Manitoba.

The Tuesday byelection — in the riding previously held by late education minister Nello Altomare, who died earlier this year — led to NDP candidate Shannon Corbett becoming the area’s newest MLA.

Transcona, known as an NDP stronghold, has only seen one MLA from another party elected in more than three decades.

According to the official election results, released Friday, Corbett won the vote handily, with 3,616 votes, while her closest competitor, Progressive Conservative Shawn Nason, tallied 1,569. Liberal Brad Boudreau (217 votes) and Independent candidate Susan Auch (208) rounded out the ballot.

Elections Manitoba said a total of 5,630 votes were cast of 17,962 registered voters — a turnout of around 31 per cent. Four ballots were rejected and 16 declined.

Candidates can request a recount by March 27.