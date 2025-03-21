Conor McGregor says he’s officially running to be president of Ireland

Conor McGregor has announced his presidential run in Ireland, days after visiting U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House.

McGregor, 36, shared the news on Instagram Thursday, making his pitch to the people of Ireland for the largely ceremonial position in a lengthy caption alongside a photo of himself wearing a “Make Ireland Great Again” hat.

“Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025,” he wrote in a post to his more than 46 million followers.

“Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will.

“It is the people of Irelands [sic] choice! Always! That is a true democracy!… This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people. Vote McGregor and have your voice heard.”

McGregor still has a long way to go if he’s serious about the career change into politics. Presidential candidates in Ireland must be nominated by at least 20 of the 234 members of the lower and upper houses of parliament. Alternatively, they could be nominated by four of Ireland’s 31 local councils, according to Ireland’s electoral commission.

The president of Ireland is elected every seven years and can serve a total of two terms. The responsibilities of the president include representing the people of Ireland and signing legislation into law and/or referring bills to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, McGregor criticized the Irish government while he was taking questions from press about his thoughts on Ireland’s current political landscape at the podium beside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The former UFC champion said he was at the White House to “raise the issues the people of Ireland face.”

“It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears because never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland face been spoke,” McGregor said, adding that he believes Ireland’s government has abandoned the voices of the people of the country.

“It’s high time that America is made aware of what’s going on in Ireland. What’s going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability,” he said. “Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people.”

“The illegal immigration racket is ravaging on the country,” the MMA fighter continued. “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. It just needs to be addressed.”

McGregor said the “40 million Irish Americans need to hear” what he planned to say at the White House during his visit.

“Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit,” he added. “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness and I’m here to raise the issue and highlight it. It’s also St. Patrick’s Day so a little bit of celebrations for sure.”

After news of McGregor’s meeting with Trump spread, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin took to X to share a statement about the UFC fighter’s thoughts on Ireland.

“St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship,” Martin wrote. “Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

Colum Eastwood, leader of Ireland’s Social Democratic and Labour Party, said Ireland is “pretty embarrassed” by McGregor following the visit.

“Conor McGregor has never been elected to anything, he doesn’t represent the Irish people,” Eastwood said on X. “In fact, we’re all pretty embarrassed by him.”

Simon Harris, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, spoke about McGregor’s visit to the White House while in New York City.

“It’s for President Trump to decide to invite whoever he wants to his home, and he’s perfectly entitled to do whatever he wishes in relation to who he decides to invite to the White House,” he said in a video posted to X.

“But let me be very clear: Conor McGregor is not here in the United States representing Ireland or the people of Ireland. He’s here in a personal capacity. He doesn’t speak for Ireland. He doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland. He has no mandate to do such and my views on him are very clear.”

McGregor responded by sharing a photo beside Trump in the Oval Office, writing, “Ad hominem style attacks against me coming in hot by Irelands [sic] government elite.”

“What is your response / plan of action to the issues I raised?” he asked. “Ireland wants to know. America wants to see!”

“Chip, chop now fellas, don’t make me keep going. Do what you’re told by the people of Ireland and we will have no issue here. Do not and it’s over for you,” he wrote, before stating his “orders” for the government to implement.

“You have Twelve Days to present a clear plan of action, on 1. Dismantling Irelands [sic] human trafficking racket. 2. Mass deportation of dangerous, criminal, and radicalised imports, as well as all who entered illegally, as well as all who are a strain on our welfare system who have made no effort to secure employment or assimilate with Irish culture and values. 3. Stringent border protection adjustments to stop this from ever happening again.”

McGregor had previously teased a presidential run last September in a post on X, writing, “As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it.”

“I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!” he wrote. “These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. [sic]

“The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”