Canada

New Brunswick premier proposes ‘free-trade zone’ in Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 11:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Maritime port cities racing to figure out what’s next with U.S. tariffs'
Maritime port cities racing to figure out what’s next with U.S. tariffs
As U.S. tariffs take hold, port cities in the Maritimes are racing to figure out what’s next. To protect their economies, leaders are focusing on strengthening local trade and breaking interprovincial barriers. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports – Mar 5, 2025
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is proposing a free-trade zone for goods and services within Atlantic Canada to help the region withstand United States’ tariffs.

In a letter Thursday to the three other Atlantic premiers, Holt says she wants the East Coast to “work freely and seamlessly within one Atlantic market.”

Holt is asking the other premiers — Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey and P.E.I.’s Rob Lantz — to commit to developing an agreement that would make Atlantic Canada a “free-trade” area.

She says the similar economies of the region would make an Atlantic free-trade deal easier and faster to put together compared to one that encompasses the entire country.

But at least one premier is not sold on the idea.

Asked about Holt’s proposal on Thursday, Houston told reporters he preferred that Nova Scotia participate in Canada-wide free-trade deal as opposed to a regional one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

