Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers left with questions after injury to Connor McDavid

By Caprice St. Pierre The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Thursday's game between the Oilers and the Jets.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Oilers lost both a game and another superstar Thursday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets after Connor McDavid left with a lower-body injury.

McDavid exited following a second-period collision with Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. Edmonton’s captain is now a key question mark as the team awaits further updates on his status.

Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti (91) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers, who were already without NHL-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl (lower body), also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner late in the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Kris Knoblauch had no update on McDavid or Skinner post-game.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Oilers battled back despite the setbacks, tying the game in the third period thanks to goals from Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman.

Knoblauch was impressed with the team’s response without McDavid.

“We’re very confident with the team that we have,” he said. “Players that can step up and play bigger responsibilities than they have previously this season.

“I thought there was a great effort by so many of our guys. There’s no quit, and we’re gonna need more of that.”

Trending Now

Jeff Skinner, a former 40-goal scorer, stepped up by scoring twice in a bigger role with McDavid sidelined.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was only a matter of time before he put the puck in the net,” Knoblauch said.

Skinner has been a healthy scratch several times this season after signing as a free agent in the summer. The 32-year-old has 13 goals in 59 games this season.

“He’s done it so many times, and we need them,” Knoblauch said. “Especially right now with the injuries that we have, we’ll need guys stepping up. And he’s one of those guys we’ll be looking to play a big role.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices